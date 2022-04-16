Morgan Stanley Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $56.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

