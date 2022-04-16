Morgan Stanley Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

