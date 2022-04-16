Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$19.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 17,024 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRG.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$743.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

