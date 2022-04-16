Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,530.87

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £135.31 ($176.32) and traded as high as £137.40 ($179.05). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £135 ($175.92), with a volume of 36 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £135.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 74.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £526.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

