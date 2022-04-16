Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,530.87

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £135.31 ($176.32) and traded as high as £137.40 ($179.05). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £135 ($175.92), with a volume of 36 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £135.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 74.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £526.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
