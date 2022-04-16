MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA opened at $126.40 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

