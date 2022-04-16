MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

MTY traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

