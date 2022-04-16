Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avient worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

