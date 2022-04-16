Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Exelon by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

