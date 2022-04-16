Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.