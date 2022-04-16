Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.06 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

