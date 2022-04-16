Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $75.99 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

