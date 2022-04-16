Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

