Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 28,805 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Xperi worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

XPER opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

