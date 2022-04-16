Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 642 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.94 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

