Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Miller Industries worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $27.10 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

