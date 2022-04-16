Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

CDNS opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

