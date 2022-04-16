Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.75.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

