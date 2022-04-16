Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $260.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.38 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.