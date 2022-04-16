Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 188,676 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Penumbra stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average is $241.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

