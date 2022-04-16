Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

