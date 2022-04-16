Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.