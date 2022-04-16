Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

