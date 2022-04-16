Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

