MVL (MVL) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $242.92 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00106006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,793,222,249 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars.

