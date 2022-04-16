NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

