NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

NSTG stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

