Nash (NEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $170,605.00

Nash (NEX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $170,605.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.78 or 0.07509147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.13 or 0.99947294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

