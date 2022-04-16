National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in March

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,419.0 days.

NXPGF remained flat at $$3.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. National Express Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.