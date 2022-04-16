National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $214.63

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.63 and traded as low as $207.08. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $207.11, with a volume of 2,302 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $753.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Boone acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.16 per share, with a total value of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.