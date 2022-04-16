Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NAUT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 320,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

