nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

NCNO opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

