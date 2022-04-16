Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 367,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,899. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

