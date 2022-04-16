NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

