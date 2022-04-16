Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.13. 4,338,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.