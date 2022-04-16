New BitShares Reaches One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07475710 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,375.89 or 0.99754619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041414 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

