New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,400 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $32,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $114.72 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.