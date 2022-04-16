New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.65 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

