New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

