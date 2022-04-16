New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.