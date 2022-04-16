New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.84 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $110.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

