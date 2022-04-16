New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.08 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 930.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Farfetch worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

