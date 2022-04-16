New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.45 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BR opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

