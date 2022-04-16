New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,096 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.