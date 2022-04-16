New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,904 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

