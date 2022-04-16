Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,795. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

