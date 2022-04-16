NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 1.3%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 27,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 29,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

