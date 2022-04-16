Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $84.77. 5,672,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

