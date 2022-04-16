Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

