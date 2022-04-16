NEX Group (LON:NXG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of NEX Group plc (LON:NXG – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,129 ($14.71). Approximately 47,810,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,031,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.80).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,129 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,129.
About NEX Group (LON:NXG)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for NEX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.