Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.